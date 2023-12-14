Dalma Capital Unveils“Fund-Intro” Service To Offer Investor Access To Premier Alternative Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UAE, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dalma Capital, a global alternative investment management platform and advisor, announced today the launch of“Fund-Intro”, a capital introduction service that harnesses the firm's extensive network to offer investors exclusive access to high-caliber General Partners (GPs) across the globe.



Distinct from traditional capital introduction offerings, Dalma Capital's“Fund-Intro” service is tailored specifically to the needs of Limited Partners (LPs) and investors, facilitating exposure to a curated selection of top-tier alternative investment funds and GPs. The new service launch is in direct response to the robust demand from clients and the investing community.



“We recognize the paramount importance of precise, value-driven introductions in the alternative investment space. Our service is not merely a pathway to capital; it's a bridge to mutually beneficial, quality relationships between LPs and GPs,” said Gary Dugan, Senior Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Dalma Capital.



A pivotal element enhancing this initiative's success is Dalma Capital's strategic partnership with AIM Summit, renowned as the world's leading conference for alternative investments. AIM Summit amplifies the“Fund-Intro” service, granting unparalleled access to coveted strategies and fostering a global community of thought leadership.



Dalma Capital's“Fund-Intro” service is available exclusively to professional, sophisticated LPs such as family offices, institutions and select wholesale platforms. The company remains committed to its aligned interests with LPs, ensuring that the premium service is available at no additional cost to them.



“We're dedicated to minimizing friction in our clients' pursuit of alpha generation. By offering our 'Fund-Intro' service complimentary to LPs, we reinforce our commitment to their success and the cultivation of an environment ripe for superior investment opportunities,” said David Gibson-Moore, chairman of the board of Dalma Capital.



With its formidable network of both LPs and GPs, Dalma Capital stands at the forefront of innovation in investment services.“Fund-Intro” is a testament to Dalma Capital's ongoing pursuit of excellence, providing clients with an edge in the intricate landscape of alternative investments.



For further details or inquiries about the“Fund-Intro” service, please contact:



About Dalma Capital:

Dalma Capital Management Limited is a global alternative investment management platform and advisor with strong capabilities in investment banking advisory and fund management services. Dalma Capital has established itself as a leading 'bulge boutique' investment banking advisory business in the Middle East, while operating an award-winning fund platform that offers portfolio managers access to top-tier operational, regulatory, legal, and technological infrastructure. It has also recently expanded into the outsourced chief investment officer space with the addition of The Global CIO Office to the group. Principally established in the Dubai International Financial Centre in 2013 by Mr. Zachary Cefaratti, Dalma Capital is authorized and supervised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) under a prudential category 3c license. Dalma Capital does not provide any services to Retail Clients (as defined by the DFSA).

Kylie Wong

+852 9727 1886

Kylie@8-insights