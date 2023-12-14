Parliament Security Breach: Maha Police End Grilling Of Latur Youth’S Kin; To Assist Central Teams

(MENAFN- IANS) Latur (Maharashtra), Dec 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra Police are continuing investigations into the involvement of a Latur youth, Amol Shinde, who is one of the accused in the Parliament security breach case filed by Delhi Police, official sources said here on Thursday.

Shinde, 25, an Indian Army and police job aspirant, is the youngest of four siblings and lives in Zari Village with his parents – Dhanraj and Kesarbai. He has two brothers and also a sister who is married.

Hours after the sensational Parliament security breach in New Delhi on Wednesday, Latur Police, the local Crime Branch and Anti Terrorist Squad teams swooped in on his small dwelling in Zari.

Since the house was very small, the police did not close the main door and carried out their investigations in full public view, rummaging through the cupboard, drawers and other places for documents, literature or any evidence to pinpoint Amol's leanings and antecedents.

A senior police officer said that he was a dropout after standard XII and was jobless. They have not found any damning leads so far, including criminal history, links with any anti-national outfits or political entities.

The police took away the mobile phones of the family members, some diaries and other papers they found at the Shinde home, as almost the entire village turned out to view the security operations.

“We have completed our preliminary probe... Now the Delhi Police are investigating at their end and we shall offer all cooperation or help required from here,” the official, requesting anonymity, told IANS.

Today, the Zari Village appeared quiet, with no police presence in uniforms or plainclothes, the locals going about their routine, but the Shinde family, falling in the SC category, stayed at home.

On Wednesday, the scene was different when the Shinde couple suddenly shot into limelight after the Parliament incident as police teams and the paparazzi descended on the sleepy village, around 40 kms from Latur town.

Interrogated first by the police and then questioned by the media-persons, at one point the stunned couple, both farmer labourers, had even asked flat out,“Is our son alive or not?”

They said Amol had left for Delhi on December 9 and called up the next day, saying he had gone there for Army and police recruitments, with earlier failed attempts in Ratnagiri, Nashik, New Delhi and Assam.

The couple maintained that after his last call to them on December 10, they had no contacts with Amol and learnt of the Parliament security breach when the police landed at their doorstep on Wednesday afternoon.

The Shindes claimed Amol was frustrated at not getting a job despite repeated attempts and he was depressed as“time was running out” to get any government jobs.

Amol's brothers include one who is a mason doing seasonal jobs in different parts of the state and the other is a daily wager in the village.

