National Poker Series India To Start From March 3

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The National Poker Series India has announced its fourth edition scheduled to take place from March 3 to March 24, 2024, with a record-breaking prize pool of INR 50 crore.

The 22-day series will feature the brightest and most enthusiastic poker players from across the country competing for medals and recognition in the Indian Poker community. Participants in this series will be competing for the largest prize pool offered during any Poker tournament, aiming to etch their names in Indian Poker history.

The last edition of National Poker Series India, held in 2023, received over 1.25 Lacs entries, with participants coming from across the country. The players from Maharashtra secured a pole position with a total of 49 medals whereas Delhi came close and secured the second spot with 48 medals.

Uttar Pradesh acquired (45) and Haryana (33) held the third and fourth positions respectively, a testament to the sport's growing popularity in more regions. Notably, the National Poker Series India 2023 also witnessed a 33% increase in the number of female players on the roster.

It is expected that the number of entries and medal winners will exceed expectations, setting new milestones in the world of skill-based gaming in India.

Over the years, the National Poker Series India, hosted on PokerBaazi, has played a significant role in positioning Poker as a mind-sport and it is widely celebrated and recognised across the Indian skill-based gaming community.

--IANS

hs/