ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ALSO drives reorganisation of Group Management Board

14.12.2023 / 06:57 CET/CEST

Emmen, Switzerland, 14 December 2023 PRESS RELEASE

ALSO drives reorganisation of Group Management Board As part of the futureproofing of its management board, the technology provider is today announcing the resignation of Beate Flamm, SVP Sustainable Change, after the next Annual General Meeting. Under her leadership, the coordination of Investor Relations was established within the company and the commitment to environmental, social and governance topics, as an increasingly important part of capital market communication, was further expanded. ALSO is now one of the leading companies in the IT industry in terms of sustainability reporting. In future, both IR and ESG will be part of the Finance division. Marketing, for which Flamm was also responsible, continues to be managed as an independent Centre of Competence and will be staffed internally. Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), comments:“It has been a privilege to shape the growth and transformation of the company over the past twelve years. Mrs Flamm has made a valuable contribution to this. The generational change, which we are implementing in line with a strategic plan, is aimed at securing ALSO's future viability. With an excellently trained and experienced team, the company is ideally positioned to continue to grow profitably in the coming years.”

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: ...





ALSO Holding AG (ALSN) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and is currently active in 30 countries in Europe and through partners in a total of 144 countries worldwide. Through our webshop and the cloud, we offer around 120,000 potential resellers access to products and services from more than 700 manufacturers in over 1,450 product categories. The cloud offering ranges from providing as-a-service based IT to digital platforms such as IoT, AI, virtualisation and cybersecurity. Our experts support channel partners in developing hybrid IT solutions. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company offers all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information, please visit:

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company that is fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes to increase corporate value. The Droege Group combines its family-owned corporate structure and capital strength in a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in“special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle“Execution - by the book”, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group pursues a focused investment strategy that is oriented towards long-term megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years, the Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in national and international markets and is active in 30 countries. For further information, please visit:









End of Media Release

