Evotec Enters Partnership With Charité To Expand Molecular Patient Database In Autoimmune Diseases

EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec enters partnership with Charité to expand molecular patient database in autoimmune diseases

14.12.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



GENERATION OF LONGITUDINAL PANOMICS DATA TO IMPROVE THE DISEASE UNDERSTANDING OF ANCA-ASSOCIATED VASCULITIS

CHARITÉ – UNIVERSITÄTSMEDIZIN BERLIN WILL COLLECT BIOSAMPLES FROM ANCA-ASSOCIATED VASCULITIS PATIENTS EVOTEC WILL LEVERAGE ITS UNIQUE PANOMICS TECHNOLOGIES TO IMPROVE PATIENT STRATIFICATION AND CREATE NEW ENTRY POINTS FOR PRECISION MEDICINE DRUG DISCOVERY

Hamburg, Germany, 14 December 2023:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) announced today that the Company has entered a partnership with Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin (“Charité”), one of the leading and largest university hospitals in Europe, to generate a molecular patient database for ANCA-associated vasculitis (“AAV”), a collection of relatively rare autoimmune diseases of unknown cause, characterised by inflammation of blood vessels.



The strategic partnership between Evotec and Charité aims at achieving a better disease understanding of AAV by creating a unique longitudinal PanOmics database from the analysis of patient material. Biospecimens from AAV patients will be collected by Charité and analysed on Evotec's PanOmics platform, which includes genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics as well as single-cell sequencing technologies. Together with supplementary pseudonymised patient data, these PanOmics data will feed into Evotec's proprietary translational molecular patient data platform E.MPD, which serves as the central data repository for molecular patient data.



For academic research, Charité will receive access to the data generated within the partnership through Evotec's analytics software PanHunter, a tool for interactive and deep understanding of the data. Evotec has the exclusive right to leverage its M.L.-powered platform to translate the research into precision therapeutics. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.



Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are delighted to announce this exciting new partnership with Charité, a renowned centre of medical excellence in Germany, and expand Evotec's E.MPD database within autoimmune diseases. With an improved molecular understanding of the complexities of ANCA-associated vasculitis, we can unlock the potential for more precise diagnostics, more effective treatments, and ultimately better outcomes for patients.”



Prof. Dr med. Adrian Schreiber, executing Principal Investigator; Department of Nephrology and Intensive Medical Care at Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, added: “The major benefit of this partnership is the combination of invaluable expertise of both partners, which puts us in the promising position to pave the way for more precise diagnostics and efficient treatments for ANCA-associated vasculitis, where specific targeted therapies are still desperately needed.”





About ANCA-associated vasculitis

Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (“ANCA”)-associated vasculitis (“AAV”) is a group of autoimmune diseases characterised by inflammation and damage to small blood vessels. This inflammation is typically caused by ANCAs, self-reactive antibodies that bind to certain cells of the immune system - called neutrophils - and overly activate them. AAV affects about 1 in 50,000 people. This relative rarity and the non-specific presentation pose diagnostic challenges and often result in a significant diagnostic delay of more than 6 months in a third of patients. Despite recent advances in diagnosis and treatment, patients with AAV are at risk of organ- or life-threatening complications, both from their disease and its treatment which remains mostly symptomatic. The clue to diagnosis is often developing multisystem involvement; therefore, a very careful and systematic approach is required to make the diagnosis and a more detailed understanding is needed for potentially curative approaches.



About E.MPD

E.MPD, Evotec's translational molecular patient database, is one of the largest and highest quality molecular databases globally. Evotec's integrated technology platforms show that the best way to effectively treat disease is to identify underlying disease mechanisms and find the most suitable therapy on the basis of molecular data guiding all experimental processes towards early disease relevance. Therefore, data aggregation, integration, and the precise analysis of data is the critical path to effective and affordable medicine in the future.



E.MPD serves as the backbone for data-driven partnerships that will lead to innovative new medicines, better patient stratification, and potentially pave the way towards a new paradigm of more effective diagnostic and preventative healthcare. Through gathering and analysing patient-derived data in combination with A.I./M.L. tools, Evotec is also able to better predict both safety and efficacy indicators in drug development.





ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this“Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures” for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“should,”“target,”“would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.



Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, ...

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, ...



IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, ...

14.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Evotec SE Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0 Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005664809 WKN: 566480 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq EQS News ID: 1796239



End of News EQS News Service