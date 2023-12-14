EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Contract/Patent

Marinomed Biotech AG with new Carragelose distribution and manufacturing partners and EU patent

Marinomed has entered into a new distribution partnership with Favorex Ptd Ltd, a subsidiary of DKSH, for distributing a Carragelose nasal spray in Southeast Asia

EU patent office granted“Notice of allowance” for protecting the use of carrageenans for the prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections New manufacturing partner successfully established for Carragelose lozenges production, expansion of distribution network planned Korneuburg, Austria, 14 December 2023 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) has signed a licensing agreement with Favorex Ptd Ltd, a subsidiary of DKSH and part of the Healthcare Business Unit, to commercialize a Carragelose nasal spray in Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines. DKSH is a leading Market Expansion Services provider with nearly 160 years of experience, operating in 37 markets globally. With a tailor-made, comprehensive portfolio of services, DKSH Healthcare is a trusted healthcare solutions partner across Asia and beyond. In addition, the European Patent Office has granted a patent covering the use of carrageenans in the prophylactic and therapeutic treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections. This patent joins several other patents that protect the use of virus-blocking carrageenans against a range of respiratory viruses. Moreover, Marinomed was also able to successfully establish the production of Carragelose lozenges with its new Turkish manufacturing partner Meksmar. Marinomed already supplied first customers with products and plans to further expand the distribution of Carragelose lozenges in the future.

"In 2023, we could already report many good news for our Carragelose business, including the introduction of the allergen-blocking nasal spray and the moisturizing eye drops. Ending the year with a new partnership, a European patent and a successful manufacturing process shows once more that Carragelose is a success story,” Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed , says.“With the launch of additional products and expanding our territory with new distribution partnerships, we are following our strategy of continuously adding value to this asset. We look forward to fully exploiting the potential of the Carragelose platform.” About Favorex Pte Ltd and DKSH Favorex is a trusted brand-owning subsidiary within the DKSH Group and is part of the Healthcare Business Unit. Focused on licensing and marketing healthcare products to patients and healthcare professionals, Favorex leverages DKSH's extensive expertise and network in Asia Pacific. DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, the company has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution, and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare is a trusted healthcare solutions partner across Asia and beyond. With around 7,990 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2022. About Meksmar Meksmar was founded in 1996 and has been specialized in producing lozenges, herbal pastilles & cough drops. Meksmar is the leading producer for pharma quality lozenges and has 16 registered brands and has been contract manufacturing more than 50 brands for both domestic & international pharmaceutical companies. Meksmar exports its product range to 40 countries in 5 continents. Meksmar provides a range of pastilles and lozenges which offer unique benefits for sore throat, cold, hoarseness and also offers unique formulations with vitamins & minerals & natural extracts to let the body increase its strength. Production is held on under the standards of ISO 22000:2018, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016 and following GMP. About Carragelose®: Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a protective layer on the mucosa that prevents viruses from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have demonstrated that Carragelose® can also inhibit the spreading of SARS-CoV-2.[1] ,[2] Marinomed is the holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose® for marketing in Europe, North America, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. Marinomed's portfolio of Carragelose®-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at , scientific publications on Carragelose® at . About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: . For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

