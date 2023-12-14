(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading
14-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today 14/12/2023 at 08:00:
Name of Issuer: Investment Evolution Credit Plc
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BPQC9525
Symbol: IEC
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:
...
Website:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. End of Announcement - EQS News Service
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MENAFN14122023004691010666ID1107594295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.