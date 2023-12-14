(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

14-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today 14/12/2023 at 08:00:





Name of Issuer: Investment Evolution Credit Plc

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BPQC9525

Symbol: IEC





