Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore, graced the launch event for Carousell Group's Circular Economy Impact Report at Carousell Campus. (from left to right: Mr Gaurav Bhasin, Chief Strategy Officer, Carousell Group; Marcus Tan, Co-founder, Carousell Group; Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore; Quek Siu Rui, Co-founder and CEO, Carousell Group; Lucas Ngoo, Co-founder, Carousell Group)



Carousell Group's user community avoided 116,577 tonnes of carbon emissions in four goods categories (Fashion & Luxury, Electronics, Furniture & Home Living and Hobbies & Toys) in 2022



Equivalent of around 76% of total trees in Singapore absorbing CO2 per year



Almost 56% of purchases on the Carousell marketplace displaced the purchase of a new item

On average across Carousell marketplace's six key markets, 55% of surveyed users reported an increase in buying and selling of secondhand items in 2022 as compared to 2021



Carousell Group is the leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the Group has a leading presence in seven markets under the brands Carousell, Carousell Media Group, Cho Tot, Laku6,



Mudah, OneShift, REFASH and Revo Financial, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments, 500 Global and Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India). Visit



here for more information.



Carousell - Leading multi-category classifieds and recommerce marketplace in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Laku6 - Leading AI-first end-to-end electronics recommerce platform in Indonesia. REFASH - Leading omnichannel thrift store with around 20 physical stores in Singapore and Malaysia.

Vaayu

Vaayu is the world's first automated software empowering brands and businesses within the retail ecosystem to track and cut their carbon and environmental impact in real-time. By leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning technology, Vaayu calculates impacts like emissions, water and waste across product, packaging and logistics using certified LCA methodology to provide granular insights and inform data-driven decision-making. Through global partnerships, Vaayu has pioneered research into the climate impact potential of circular business models with Carousell, Vinted and Otrium, and calculated product footprints at scale for Klarna and Redcare Pharmacy, arming businesses and millions of consumers with robust impact data to guide more sustainable consumption. The partnership with Carousell Group marks the expansion of Vaayu's expertise to Asia. For more information







