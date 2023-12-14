EQS-News: INTILION Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

INTILION: Successful commissioning of combined solar system and en-ergy storage project in Lower Saxony

14.12.2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST

Development of one of the first co-location projects with simultaneous conception of solar park and energy storage system.

Pioneering storage technology to compensate for varying energy production. Integration of energy storage systems that can store the electricity requirements of 7,000 households for 2 hours. Paderborn, 14 December 2023. INTILION, a leading provider of energy storage solutions, has commissioned one of Germany's first co-location projects in collaboration with Aquila Clean Energy EMEA, its subsidiary AQ Ampere and solar park developer CEC Solar. In the course of the project, the project participants took a holistic approach to energy generation. To this end, a solar park was combined with a battery storage system from INITLION. The dimensioning of the components was closely coordinated in order to achieve optimum interaction.



Dr. André Haubrock, CEO of INTILION AG, comments on the successful completion of the co-location project: „With the realization of this co-location project, we have completed a pioneering project that demonstrates how our energy storage systems can drive forward the energy transition. Until now, it has been common practice to build solar and wind farms without energy storage systems. As electricity generation from the sun and wind is irregular, there is often a time lag between electricity generation and consumption. In 2022 alone, more than 8 billion kWh of electricity was therefore curtailed due to grid bottlenecks. We are counteracting this with our energy storage systems. They are hugely important for making renewable energy available when it is needed. The project now in operation in Ammerland, Lower Saxony, demonstrates the vast potential of integrating solar parks with battery storage systems for an efficient and sustainable energy supply.“



The Ammerland II solar park in Lower Saxony has a production capacity of 8.2 MWp and is also equipped with a 3.2 MW battery storage system from INTILION with a storage capacity of 6.9 MWh. The energy storage system makes it possible to store surplus electricity during periods of high solar power production and feed it into the grid at a later time. This makes it possible to make solar power available even during the hours of darkness. Ammerland II also contributes to increasing grid stability. By feeding in balancing energy, the electricity grid is stabilized even if there are deviations from the forecast electricity consumption. The energy storage facilities in Ammerland II are large enough to store the electricity requirements of around 7,000 households for 2 hours. The combined solar plant and energy storage park has been feeding electricity into the grid for more than a month, thus supporting local production capacities.



About INTILION AG

INTILION AG is a leading provider of innovative, highly scalable and integrable energy storage solutions (ESS) with a comprehensive range of services, primarily for use in system-relevant and critical infrastructures such as commercial, industrial and grid applications. The storage capacities of the company's intelligent lithium-ion-based ESS products range from 70 kWh to 100 MWh. INTILION's portfolio of solutions and services is leading the way to a decarbonised, flexible and digital energy sector, enabling the transition towards climate-neutral, renewable and clean energy use. The company's customers include local, regional and international utilities and energy distributors, as well as system distributors and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors within Europe. INTILION AG is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany, and belongs to the family-owned HOPPECKE Group, with a heritage of more than 95 years of expertise and engineering excellence in batteries. For further information, please visit .



Financial Press Contact INTILION:

Monika Collée

E-Mail: ...

Phone: +49 (0) 5251 693 326 2

