GFT improves leading position for AI and data analytics projects in the Google Cloud

14.12.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

GFT improves leading position for AI and data analytics projects in the Google Cloud GFT's advanced AI Expertise Recognised 2nd time running in 2023 ISG Provider LensTM for Europe in the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem Stuttgart, Germany 14 December – GFT has improved its leadership position in the“2023 ISG Provider LensTM Google Cloud Partner ecosystem - Data Analytics and Machine Learning”. This recognition highlights GFT's expanding expertise and innovative solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly with the recent launch of the GFT AI Marketplace . “GFT has gathered extensive experience with AI and data analytics projects on GCP,” said Mark Purdy, principal analyst and author of the ISG report.“They continue to invest in bespoke solutions as well as skills, which makes them a strong choice for data analytics and ML services in Europe. “This recognition reflects GFT's deep expertise in AI as well as our long-standing commitment to this disruptive technology,” said GFT CEO Marika Lulay.“With GFT AI Marketplace, we've taken a bold step forward. Our recent updates like Engenion and GFT AI Impact Beta exemplify our focus on transforming technical challenges into business opportunities.” GFT AI Marketplace launched in September 2023. It features an extensive library of use cases and methodologies and offers tailored AI solutions that boost client productivity and user experience . The ISG Provider LensTM recognition not only validates GFT's enhanced position in AI but also underscores its specific strengths in data analytics and machine learning within the Google Cloud ecosystem. In 2022, GFT earned accolades from ISG for its leadership in Europe within the data analytics and machine learning segment of the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem. This year, the company has not only maintained this status but has strengthened its position, underscoring its commitment to AI innovation and excellence. This press release is also available for download via the

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation. GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

