Biden says US very close to stopping Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has issued a stark warning that the United States is approaching the end of its capacity to provide military aid to Ukraine and has implored lawmakers to approve additional assistance before Congress enters its holiday recess in less than a week. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the Oval Office, Biden assured that the United States is committed to supporting Ukraine and announced a unilateral military aid package of USD200 million, encompassing air defense interceptors, artillery, and ammunition.



Despite this additional assistance, Biden highlighted the urgent need for supplemental funding, emphasizing that without it, the United States is rapidly reaching the limit of its ability to help Ukraine meet critical operational demands. The announcement comes amid ongoing deliberations over a USD106 billion 'national security package' for Ukraine and Israel, facing resistance from certain hardline Republican lawmakers who are demanding stricter immigration controls in exchange for their approval.



Addressing the impasse, Biden acknowledged the challenges posed by a "small number of Republicans" and stressed that they do not represent the majority within their party. He underscored the ongoing negotiations to overcome the deadlock, expressing hope and optimism about reaching a resolution.



In addition to emphasizing the significance of continued United States support for Ukraine, Biden asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is counting on the failure of the United States to deliver for Ukraine and urged a collective effort to prove him wrong. The president's plea comes in the backdrop of Russia's continued aggression and geopolitical tensions in the region.



As the United States grapples with internal negotiations over the aid package, the fate of Ukraine's ability to address pressing operational needs hangs in the balance. The urgency of the situation, as highlighted by Biden, underscores the critical role of swift and decisive congressional action in maintaining the United States' commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.





