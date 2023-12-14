High-rank Hungarian representatives issues Ukraine assistance requirements

(MENAFN) A high-ranking official in Hungary has signaled that the country may withdraw its opposition to the European Union's (EU) proposed EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) aid package for Ukraine, but with a condition—Brussels must unfreeze long-withheld funding designated for Budapest. The European Union has withheld funds for Hungary, citing concerns about the Hungarian government's alleged erosion of democratic values.



The European Union's comprehensive four-year aid package aimed at supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow is now at a critical juncture, largely due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's insistence that the European Union's previous aid to Ukraine has not yielded tangible results. Balazs Orban, a political adviser to Prime Minister Orban, emphasized in a recent interview with Bloomberg that Hungary's European Union funding and Ukraine's financial assistance are distinct issues. He argued that Brussels had erroneously linked the two matters by insisting that Ukraine's funding be drawn from an amended European Union budget.



The adviser underscored that the European Union must unfreeze the entirety of the EUR30 billion earmarked for Hungary, including EUR22 billion from the bloc's cohesion fund designed to bolster the economies of less affluent member states. Hungary's denial of these funds is rooted in allegations of failing to uphold the rule of law, academic freedoms, and LGBTQ rights. An additional EUR6 billion has been suspended over corruption concerns, while EUR2.6 billion faces blockage due to accusations of homophobia and a crackdown on asylum seekers.



Presently, the European Union is considering unblocking EUR10 billion for Hungary if the country implements a series of reforms aimed at enhancing the independence of its judicial system. This intricate negotiation process underscores the delicate balance between addressing Hungary's concerns and facilitating crucial financial support for Ukraine.



As discussions unfold, the intertwining of Hungary's funding demands with the broader geopolitical dynamics surrounding European Union-Ukraine relations adds complexity to the situation. The outcome will not only impact Hungary's financial standing but also hold implications for the European Union's ability to provide essential aid to Ukraine amid ongoing regional tensions.





