German Chancellor reaches budget deal amid constitutional court ruling fallout

(MENAFN) In a last-minute effort to avert a deepening political crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition successfully reached a budget agreement on Wednesday. This development comes in the wake of a Constitutional Court ruling that dealt a blow to Scholz's spending plans, specifically in relation to a constitutional rule tied to debt. The court found fault with the government's transfer of 60 billion euros (USD65 billion) earmarked for pandemic support into a dedicated climate fund.



Acknowledging the necessity for fiscal restraint in certain areas, Chancellor Scholz assured that Berlin would continue to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in its ongoing struggle against Russia. He expressed a commitment to securing "sustainable" aid from the European Union for Kiev. The court's ruling had not only disrupted spending plans but also plunged Scholz's tripartite coalition into disarray.



Following the court's decision, an emergency budget for 2023 was hastily adopted. However, disagreements persisted among Scholz and his junior coalition partners for weeks before a consensus was finally reached for the 2024 budget in the early hours of Wednesday. The new budgetary framework enables Germany to uphold its financial commitments to Ukraine, along with sustaining initiatives for the transition to carbon neutrality. Chancellor Scholz affirmed that social care pledges would also be maintained under the revised plans.

