(MENAFN) In a candid interview with Politico on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called on European Union leaders to assert their independence in decision-making concerning continued support for Kiev, emphasizing the need to move forward without waiting for a resolution from Washington. Kuleba's statement precedes a crucial European Union summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday, during which leaders will deliberate on the initiation of accession talks for Ukraine and the release of EUR50 billion in aid to the country.



The European Union's discussions come at a critical juncture, coinciding with a deadlock in the United States Congress over the allocation of an additional USD61 billion in aid to Ukraine. The impasse arises from Republican demands for stricter immigration controls on the United States-Mexico border as a precondition for releasing the funding, adding an additional layer of complexity to the situation.



Notably, several European Union member states, including Hungary, Austria, and Slovakia, have expressed reservations about sustaining support for President Zelensky's government. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has underscored the importance of the European Union reaching a consensus on its Ukraine strategy before deciding on policies, security guarantees, Russia sanctions, and expansion.



Minister Kuleba stressed the urgency of the situation, warning that denying Ukraine a fast track to European Union membership would carry "devastating strategic consequences" for the bloc. Addressing concerns of war fatigue and frustrations over Ukraine's battlefield stalemate, Kuleba dismissed the notion that either Ukraine or the European Union had viable alternatives to continued efforts in the face of regional challenges.



Furthermore, Kuleba cautioned against allowing Russia to prevail over Ukraine, emphasizing the potential precedent it could set for future attacks on European nations. Despite Moscow's repeated assurances that it has no plans to launch attacks against European countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister urged European Union leaders to consider the broader geopolitical implications of their decisions.



As European Union leaders convene to deliberate on Ukraine's future and the allocation of crucial aid, Kuleba's appeal signals a call for autonomy in decision-making, underscoring the pressing need for a unified and decisive approach in the face of complex geopolitical dynamics.



