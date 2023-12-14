UK in danger due to disastrous cyber assault ‘at any moment’

(MENAFN) In a stark revelation, a parliamentary report from the United Kingdom Parliament's Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) has issued a grave warning, asserting that the United Kingdom is currently susceptible to a "catastrophic" cyber attack that could potentially incapacitate critical sectors of its infrastructure. Published on Wednesday, the report contends that the government's inadequate investment in cybersecurity systems leaves the nation vulnerable to large-scale cyber threats.



The JCNSS report is particularly critical of the United Kingdom's Home Office, which oversees the prevention of cyber attacks, accusing former Home Secretary Suella Braverman of neglecting the issue. The committee alleges a lack of interest on Braverman's part in addressing the prevention of ransomware attacks, a form of cybercrime in which data and files are stolen, and a ransom is demanded for their return or to prevent their public release.



According to the report, the political prioritization of other issues, such as illegal migration and small boats, has diverted attention away from the urgent need to bolster the country's cybersecurity measures. The committee underscores the potential for a "catastrophic" cyber attack, emphasizing that the threat looms "at any moment" and could jeopardize the physical safety of human life.



Beyond the immediate risks to individuals, the report highlights the broader implications for the United Kingdom's critical national infrastructure, encompassing essential services vital for the proper functioning of society. Sectors such as energy and water supply, health, transportation, and telecommunications are identified as being in severe jeopardy, raising concerns about the potential fallout from a massive, catastrophic ransomware attack.



Dame Margaret Beckett, the chair of the JCNSS, expressed her concerns, stating that in the event of such an attack, the failure to adequately address the challenge would be viewed as an "inexcusable strategic failure." The report's findings come at a critical juncture, urging immediate action to fortify the nation's cybersecurity defenses and mitigate the looming threat of a devastating cyber onslaught.



