(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Fox News' Bret Baier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confronted allegations of consolidating power, asserting that his detractors should redirect their attention to the frontline conflict with Russia rather than engaging in what he referred to as baseless criticism. Responding to accusations that his administration has contributed to transforming Ukraine into an authoritarian state by closing critical news outlets and arresting religious leaders, Zelensky dismissed the claims and urged political opponents to prioritize the nation's security.



During the interview, Zelensky directly addressed critics within the government and mayors, urging them to consider the ongoing war and the imperative of defending the Ukrainian people. He criticized those who "cry" about leadership decisions, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the critical issues at hand rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.



Fox News' Bret Baier raised concerns by referencing statements made by Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, who expressed apprehension about the increasing centralization of government actions, suggesting that decisions often hinge on the discretion of one individual – President Zelensky. The interview also highlighted the case of Metropolitan Pavel, an Orthodox abbot at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery, who was placed under house arrest earlier this year over alleged support for Russia's military actions. The religious figure vehemently denies the charges.



The Ukrainian government's crackdown on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church due to its historical ties to Moscow was also brought into focus during the interview. Despite the government's efforts to distance the church from Moscow, it continues to assert its loyalty to Ukraine.



As President Zelensky navigates criticisms of his administration's policies, the interview provides insight into his response to allegations of authoritarianism and sheds light on the ongoing complexities within Ukraine's political and religious landscape. The call to shift focus to the frontline realities of the conflict with Russia underscores the president's commitment to national security amid a challenging geopolitical environment.





