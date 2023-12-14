               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Management's Or Related Parties' Trading With SP Group Shares


12/14/2023 4:03:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yesterday, Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is Managing Director of Schur Finance a/s), has acquired 1,438 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 198.9989 equal to DKK 286,160.42.

See attachment.

Attachment

  • Meddelelse nr. 44 - Insider Trading - ENG - 14 12 23

MENAFN14122023004107003653ID1107594256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search