Management's Or Related Parties' Trading With SP Group Shares

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yesterday, Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is Managing Director of Schur Finance a/s), has acquired 1,438 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 198.9989 equal to DKK 286,160.42.

