Sampo's Christmas donation to WWF

Sampo plc has donated EUR 50,000 to WWF Finland for nature conservation. The donation will be allocated to protecting the Baltic Sea and improving biodiversity through wetland conservation and river restoration projects.

- The eutrophication of the Baltic Sea hits Sampo close to home, since we are a Nordic insurance group and the majority of our customers live around the Baltic sea. Sampo Group is committed to protecting the environment and combating climate change in its sustainability programme. WWF's work to protect the Baltic Sea and river environments support this goal, says Johanna Tynkkynen , Sampo's Head of Sustainability.

- It is great that Sampo supports WWF's determined and effective work to restore nature. With the help of donations, we can build new wetlands and remove unnecessary dams to release rivers, which promotes biodiversity and improves the condition of both the Baltic Sea and the rivers and lakes in the region, says Sampsa Vilhunen , Programme Director at WWF Finland.

The mission of the WWF, founded in 1961, is to halt biodiversity loss. The international WWF network operates in over one hundred countries.

