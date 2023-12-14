(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The newly available BeachheadSecure® Compliance Controls matrix delineates exactly how BeachheadSecure meets many compliance requirements within a single platform



SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions , provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control, today announced that BeachheadSecure ® satisfies 75+ cybersecurity controls required by major regulatory compliance frameworks, including CMMC 2.0, FTC Safeguards, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST CSF and others. The platform provides businesses with a single tool that takes them a majority of the way towards establishing fully secure and compliant cybersecurity practices-and is built to easily demonstrate those effective technical controls to regulators whenever needed.

Compliance frameworks and regulatory enforcement are becoming increasingly stringent and enforced, requiring businesses to apply holistic strategies and harden every facet of their cybersecurity postures. Organizations that take a piecemeal approach to address each control within a compliance mandate face a vast and nearly insurmountable challenge; the challenge is multiplied for businesses that must comply with more than one set of compliance requirements. However, prescribed cybersecurity best practices and control specifications are more similar than not across the various major compliance mandates, presenting an opportunity for a single platform to simplify compliance efforts across the board.

BeachheadSecure delivers on that opportunity, immediately checking most of the boxes for organizations no matter which compliance mandates they fall under. Businesses can now consult the newly available BeachheadSecure Compliance Controls matrix to view how BeachheadSecure purposefully maps its functionality and features to address 75+ specific compliance standard controls.

As a detailed example, organizations can quickly reference that BeachheadSecure's asset tracking and asset control features-including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and BeachheadSecure's RiskResponder capabilities for flexibly preparing automated responses to limit or eliminate data access based on measured risk conditions-fulfill specified requirements for CMMC Level 1 (IA.L1-3.5.2), CMMC Level 2 (IA.L2-3.5.3), NIST CSF (PR-6) and FTC Safeguards (Section 314.( c) (1)(i) and Section 314.( c) (5)). Similarly, RiskResponderTM's geo-fencing capabilities-allowing businesses to automatically send alerts or deny data access to devices outside of drawn geofencing boundaries-satisfy several controls for CMMC Levels 1 and 2, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, and more.

“With BeachheadSecure and the BeachheadSecure Compliance Controls matrix, our customers can easily build out effective security plans, and present those detailed plans to auditors when necessary,” said Cam Roberson, VP Sales & Channel Development, Beachhead Solutions.“We're proud to offer BeachheadSecure as a single, cloud-based platform that gets our customers to the doorstep of full compliance, and to specify exactly how to seal all gaps in a holistic data security strategy via the BeachheadSecure Compliance Controls Matrix. Whether an organization falls under CMMC 2, FTC Safeguards, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST CSF, or another regulatory framework, BeachheadSecure provides the essential backbone needed for achieving total compliance.”

