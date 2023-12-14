               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice


12/14/2023 4:03:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hazine Müsteşarlığı Varlık Kiralama Anonim Şirketi

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: ...) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Hazine Müsteşarlığı Varlık Kiralama Anonim Şirketi
Obligor (if any): The Republic of Turkiye
Aggregate nominal amount: USD 2,500,000,000
Description: 8.5091% due 14th January 2029
Offer price: 100
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

