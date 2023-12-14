Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Is Projected To Grow At 13.9% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

The infection surveillance solutions market is expected to grow at 13.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 1.54 billion by 2030

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Infection Surveillance Solutions Market involves the development, implementation, and utilization of software and technologies designed to monitor, track, and manage healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) within healthcare settings. These solutions play a critical role in infection prevention and control, helping healthcare facilities monitor and respond to infectious outbreaks, improve patient safety, and enhance overall healthcare quality.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Top Key Players:

Infection surveillance solutions market key players include Baxter International Inc., RL Solutions, Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company), DEB Group Ltd., Hygreen, Inc., Atlas Medical Software, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Premier Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Gojo Industries, Inc.

Industry Developments:

April 04, 2023: Baxter Launched Zosyn Premix In the US.

March 23, 2021: Wolters Kluwer launched telemedicine resources to help clinicians provide more patient-centered virtual care.

Regional Share Analysis:

The infection surveillance solutions market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

With the US being the largest market in the region, North America is one of the main regions for the market for infection surveillance solutions. Numerous factors, such as the rising incidence of infections linked to healthcare, the rising demand for infection control and prevention, and the presence of a strong healthcare infrastructure, are fueling the market growth in North America. The adoption of infection surveillance solutions in healthcare institutions has also been aided by the region's strict regulatory environment, which includes requirements for the mandatory reporting of healthcare-associated infections and the implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programs. The market for infection surveillance solutions in North America is also anticipated to develop as a result of the rising trend towards the use of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of major industry players, and the growing emphasis on patient safety and quality of treatment.

The market for infection surveillance solutions is one of those that is expanding the fastest in the Asia Pacific area. Numerous reasons, such as the rising incidence of infectious diseases, the rising demand for healthcare services, and the expanding demand for infection control and preventive methods, are fueling market growth in the area. In addition, the region's dense population, rising government healthcare spending, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals of the advantages of infection surveillance solutions are all fostering market expansion. Additionally, market players in the region may benefit from considerable development potential due to the expanding focus on patient safety and quality of care, the adoption of healthcare IT solutions, and the presence of emerging economies like China and India.

Key Market Segments: Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market By Component, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Software

Services

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market By Deployment Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Infection Surveillance Solutions.

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

