Acuiti Labs Revolutionizes Subscription Management With Q2C Customerportal Launch (Formerly Acuiti Subscription Manager)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Acuiti Labs introduces Q2C CustomerPortal, revolutionizing subscription management by streamlining processes & enhancing user experience.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Acuiti Labs, a renowned SAP BRIM solution provider, is proud to announce the rebranding of its cutting-edge subscription management application, Acuiti Subscription Manager (ASM). Now officially named Q2C CustomerPortal , the platform represents a significant evolution in providing businesses with powerful features to streamline subscription processes and enhance customer experiences.Formerly known as ASM, Q2C CustomerPortal has been revamped and rebranded to better reflect its comprehensive capabilities and its commitment to delivering a seamless, user-centric solution for subscription management.Benefits of Q2C CustomerPortal1.Million-dollar savings: Realize upfront savings on development costs, potentially exceeding a million USD.2.Accelerated implementation timeline: Transform the drawn-out development timeframe of 10+ months to just a few weeks.3.Cost-Saving Operational Efficiency: Leverage the benefits of Software as a Service (SaaS) model to move from capital expenditure (CAPEX) to operational expenditure (OPEX).Key Features of Q2C CustomerPortal.Unified Management: Centralize your bills, invoices, and subscriptions in one customer-friendly platform..Real-time Tracking: Track the latest billing information, payment statuses, due dates, and outstanding invoices in real-time..Seamless Subscription Management: Effortlessly view, modify, or adjust subscriptions on your own terms, from any location."As technology evolves, so do the solutions we offer to our clients. The rebranding of ASM to Q2C CustomerPortal offers businesses a renewed and refined subscription management solution to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of subscription-based services," said Souvik Majumdar, CTO, Acuiti Labs.This advanced cloud-native solution propels your business to new heights. Specifically designed for SAP BRIM end customers, it enables users to self-manage their subscriptions and contracts, carry out payments, raise disputes, and efficiently manage subscription lifecycle.Q2C CustomerPortal offers multiple deployment options including as a standalone solution, as a micro-app integrated with your existing customer portal, or as an API gateway for existing portals to consume services.For more information about Q2C CustomerPortal and its features, please visitAbout Acuiti Labs:Acuiti Labs is a UK-based SAP BRIM solution provider, offering innovative applications for businesses across various industries. Acuiti Labs extends comprehensive guidance to businesses, enabling them to capitalize on SAP solutions that drive business transformation in the domains of billing, subscription management, and usage-based operational models. By collaborating closely with clients, Acuiti Labs offers tailored services to deploy, upgrade and maintain each organization's preferred solution.Website:

Farrah Jestico

Acuiti Labs Ltd.

+44 20 7101 9405

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Transform Your Subscription Management Process with Q2C CustomerPortal