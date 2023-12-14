Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Set To Reach US$ 14,456.8 Million By 2033 With A 4.6% CAGR From 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth in the manufacturing sector across India, Brazil, and ASEAN countries remains a key driving factor in the sludge treatment chemicals sector.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The sludge treatment chemicals market size is anticipated to grow from US$ 9,561.7 million in 2023 to US$ 14,456.8 million in 2033.The need for sludge treatment chemicals is driven by increasing efforts by municipal corporations, industrial organizations, and environmental organizations toward water conservation operations.The market is also anticipated to be caused by the expanding number of enterprises worldwide and municipal sludge treatment facilities. Moreover, growing initiatives for the supply of clean drinking water in the United States are expected to propel demand for sludge treatment chemicals during the forecast period.The primary reasons boosting the global market are growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increased need for sludge removal. The market is anticipated to increase during the projected period due to the rising attention of various regulatory authorities on reducing sludge volume.Request Your Sample Report Now!The high cost of sludge treatment severely constrains the market for sludge treatment chemicals. High operational costs also restrict the market rate of expansion.Key TakeawaysBy 2033, the sludge treatment chemicals market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 5.2%.In 2023, the United States is expected to develop the sludge treatment chemicals business with a share of 16.1%.The sludge treatment chemicals market grew considerably to US$ 9,220.5 million in 2022.The sludge treatment chemicals sector expanded at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2022.By 2033, China's sludge treatment chemicals market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 4.0%.By 2033, India's sludge treatment chemicals industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 4.7%.Japan's sludge treatment chemicals industry is likely to grow significantly, with a 7.1% share in 2023.Australia's sludge treatment chemicals are expected to develop with a share of 3.5% in 2023.Germany's sludge treatment chemicals business is expected to grow, with a share of 0.9% in 2023.In 2023, based on the product type, the flocculant segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 61.4%.In 2023, an industrial segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 45.8%, based on application.Get the Complete Report Methodology:Competitors' Successful TechniquesBusinesses are working to make industrial sludge less harmful, and demand for sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to rise throughout the expected period. In the next few years, it is anticipated that the expanding metal processing industry and the increasing chemical industry jointly drive the global sludge treatment chemicals market.Recent Development:2019 saw the completion of Solenis' acquisition of BASF's wet-end Paper and Water Chemicals division. It is a multinational specialty chemical company focusing on paper and commercial water treatment.In September 2021, Ecolab introduced Flotation 360, a product designed specifically for mining and mineral processing, under the Nalco water segment.Kemira's new Asia Pacific research and development facility opened in Pujiang Town, Shanghai, China, in September 2021.Suez, a French-based water utility firm, partnered with Jiangsu Sino, a French-based water company, to build a water plant in Changshu, a city in China, in April 2022.Key playersBASF SEChembond Chemicals LimitedGE Water and Process TechnologiesKurita Water Industries Ltd.Ion ExchangeKemira OyjAkzoNobel N.V.SolenisThermax Ltd.Veolia Water TechnologiesAccepta Advanced Environmental TechnologiesHubbard-Hall IncBeckart EnvironmentalEcolab IncorporatedDrive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!Key Segmentation of the Sludge Treatment Chemicals MarketBy Product Type:FlocculantCationicAnionicCoagulantOrganicInorganicDisinfectantAnti FoulantAnti FoamerActivated CarbonBy Treatment:PrimaryTertiaryBy Application:IndustrialPaper and PulpFood and BeverageOil & gasMetal Processing IndustryChemical and FertilizerAutomotiveOthersMunicipalBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)AuthorNikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.Latest Research Reports on Chemicals & Materials: Navigating Industry DevelopmentsThe global water treatment polymers market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 43.32 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$ 81 billion by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to rise at a CAGR of 6.4%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

