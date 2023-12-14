FINANCE AND OPERATIONS EXECUTIVE PIERRE BERNIER AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Pierre Bernier of Montreal, Canada.Pierre has an extensive background in finance and operations, having served as the chief financial officer for multiple organizations, including Processia Solutions, Airborne Entertainment, and the Yellow Pages Group. He also served for nearly five years as the executive vice president – operations for the Financial Market Authority (AMF) in Quebec, Canada. Pierre holds the ICD.D credential from the McGill University Executive Institute and earned his BAA in Finance from Sherbrooke University. Pierre has served for more than 25 years on boards of private technology companies, public sector agencies and financial regulators."Pierre has now earned two of our top credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Whenever I see a commitment to continuous learning, combined with a strong executive background, I know someone who will serve in a board role well. Pierre brings that mix along with a strong finance and operations background, making him even more valuable in a strategic governance role."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This is one of the best programs for corporate directors, putting risk management at the center of corporate governance and explaining the importance of developing the necessary skills to ultimately deliver stakeholder value,” said Mr. Bernier.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at ....

