European Commission release USD10B in EU funds to Hungary amid controversy

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the European Commission announced the release of approximately ten billion dollars in European Union funds to Hungary, a move that comes on the eve of a crucial EU summit that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had previously threatened to disrupt. The announcement triggered strong reactions within the European Parliament, with some members expressing concerns about the Commission's perceived capitulation to what they deemed as "blackmail" by the Hungarian nationalist leader.



Despite the contentious nature of the decision, the European Commission defended the disbursement of funds, asserting that it was a response to reforms undertaken by Budapest. These reforms were implemented to address a set of conditions aimed at enhancing the independence of the Hungarian judicial system. Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, explained that Hungary had taken significant steps to meet the latest demands outlined by the Commission through recently adopted legislative texts.



Reynders emphasized the significance of the reforms achieved in Hungary's judicial system, attributing them to the financial pressures applied. He noted, "I would also like to point out that this is the first time, thanks to financial pressures, that we have achieved reforms in the judicial system in Hungary," urging a perspective that views "the glass as half full."



The decision to release the funds underscores the delicate balance the European Commission navigates in its relationship with member states, particularly those with leaders who have been accused of eroding democratic norms. The controversy surrounding the disbursement highlights the ongoing debate within the European Parliament about how to effectively engage with and influence countries where concerns about the rule of law persist.



