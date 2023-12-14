German military falls behind on manpower

(MENAFN) In a comprehensive analysis published by Bild on Wednesday, the German army's alarming inadequacies in both manpower and equipment have come to light, painting a grim picture of the nation's ability to effectively defend itself. The report challenges a recent warning by Inspector General Carsten Breurer, the country's top-ranking military official, and underscores the urgent need for attention to address these pressing issues.



The initial goal set by then-defense minister Ursula von der Leyen in 2018 aimed to increase the number of German troops to 203,000 by 2025. However, the current Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, has extended the deadline to 2031 while maintaining the same strength target. This move has raised concerns among experts who argue that the goal may not be ambitious enough, given the current geopolitical landscape.



The actual number of armed forces personnel has experienced a notable decline, dropping from approximately 183,000 in the summer to 181,383 by the end of October, with thousands of vacancies remaining unfilled. Shockingly, only 0.4 percent of the total German population is currently enlisted in the military, prompting Bild to question who would be capable of defending the nation in the event of a hypothetical conflict, with a subtle implication that Moscow could be a potential adversary.



Experts cited in the report express growing concerns about Germany's lack of war preparedness, with one even highlighting the hypothetical scenario of a Russian hypersonic missile reaching Berlin in just four minutes. While Moscow has explicitly stated its lack of intention to attack any NATO member, Bild's investigation brings attention to the critical need for the German military to enhance its readiness and response capabilities.



The article further delves into the state of German military hardware, revealing a distressing situation. The country's arsenal is limited to 200 main battle tanks, with only half of them operational. Additionally, the manufacturing industry can produce a mere three new vehicles per month, raising questions about the sustainability and effectiveness of Germany's defense capabilities.



As geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, the Bild report serves as a stark wake-up call, urging the German government to reevaluate and strengthen its military capabilities to ensure the nation's security in an ever-changing global landscape.





