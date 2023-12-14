Bengaluru Metro: Work On Yellow Line Nearly Complete But Services Won't Start Any Time Soon, Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Southern parts of Bengaluru and Electronics City may have to wait a little longer than February 2024 to get metro connectivity. The areas will only get connecivity after General Elections, according to a report by Deccan Herald.A prototype train for the Yellow Line is expected to arrive from China on Thursday, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), as per the report has been confirmed by a senior official at BMRCL that the decks have been cleared for the shipment of the six-coach trainset. BMRCL will need at least three months to conduct trial runs and get approval for commercial operations after receiving the prototype train, according to its Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yashavanth Chavan, the report further added to the Lok Sabha elections, the BMRCL will not be able to start commercial operations in April or even May. Through Silk Board Junction and Electronics City, the 19 Yellow Line will connect RV Road with Bommasandra, DH reported 99.7% completion of civil works (viaducts and stations), trainsets are holding up the line's opening Purple Line metro line in Bengaluru became fully operational on 7 October. On 7 October, the Bangalore Metro services will open for public use after the inauguration on 6 October, Mint earlier reported Purple Line opened with the opening of Krishnarajapuram - Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri - Challagatta stations has signed a contract to purchase 216 coaches (36 trainsets) from China's state-owned CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd in about four years. There were to be 21 trainsets deployed on the Purple and Green lines, and the rest on the Yellow line, according to various media reports this, the company had difficulty fulfilling the order since it could not find a company in India that would manufacture 75% of the parts locally. 204 coaches were manufactured in a collaboration with the Bengal-based Titagarh Wagons Limited last year.

