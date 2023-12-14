               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SC Conditionally Suspends Conviction Of Former BSP MP Afzal Ansari In 2007 Gangsters Act Case


12/14/2023 4:01:06 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court has conditionally suspended the conviction of former BSP MP Afzal Ansari in the 2007 Gangsters Act case. According to the apex court, Ansari can neither cast a vote in the Lok Sabha nor draw perks. However, he can attend House proceedings.(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

