SC Conditionally Suspends Conviction Of Former BSP MP Afzal Ansari In 2007 Gangsters Act Case

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Supreme Court has conditionally suspended the conviction of former BSP MP Afzal Ansari in the 2007 Gangsters Act case. According to the apex court, Ansari can neither cast a vote in the Lok Sabha nor draw perks. However, he can attend House proceedings.(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.