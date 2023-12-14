Parliament Winter Session: Derek O'brien Suspended After Face-Off With RS Chairman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien has been suspended from participating in the rest of the winter session of parliament for \"gross misconduct\" and \"defying the Chair\" during the proceedings on Thursday morning.

The Upper House of the Parliament has adopted a motion for the suspension of the Trinamool member. He had demanded a discussion on the security breach incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters this, the Trinamool MP was named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and was asked to leave the House the warning from the Chair, O'Brien and some other opposition members continued to protest and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah be present in the House to answer for yesterday's security breach incident, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament. These suspended personnel have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra.A major security breach took place inside the Lok Sabha when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack. The duo, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs, two individuals including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans \"tanashahi nahi chalegi\" outside the Parliament premises. These two accused have been identified as Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, police said, adding that the four were part of a group of six people who planned the incident members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday raised slogans demanding a statement from the government on the issue of Parliament security breach Om Birla said the security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. \"It is our jurisdiction,\" he asserted.\"All have condemned it. We need to be careful...we should not give passes to those who create disturbances,\" Union minister Rajnath Singh told the House.

MENAFN14122023007365015876ID1107594214