Nava Kerala Sadas: Authorities Order To Close Meat Shops Near Event Venue In Kayamkulam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alappuzha: The authorities have come up with a strange proposal that the butcher shops near the venue of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kayamkulam be closed today. The authorities justified their directive, stating that it aims to alleviate challenges for attendees during the event.

However, the traders came forward with a strong protest against this. The traders are expressing concern about the practicality of conducting business if they are compelled to close the shops. It is suggested that cooking gas should not be used in these places. Similar orders were previously issued in Kochi, prohibiting food preparation in shops near the event venue. Traders in Kayamkulam are urging the withdrawal of the proposal, contending that covering meat shops would severely impact trade and commerce in the area.

Meanwhile, the High Court will hear a plea against setting up a stage on the grounds of Chakkuvally Parabrahma Temple for Nava Kerala Sadas. The High Court has directed the government to produce the order by which the Devaswom Board permitted to give away the temple grounds. A section of devotees may approach the High Court today seeking cancellation of the order granting permission to the Nava Kerala Sadas at the Kadaikal Devi temple grounds.

Earlier, Governor Khan lashed out at the LDF-led Pinarayi government against the Nava Kerala Sadas and the attack by SFI activists on his car in Thiruvananthapuram. The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities. They were charged by the police under the harsher IPC 124 section (assaults or wrongfully restrains, or attempts wrongfully to restrain, or overawes, using criminal force or the show of criminal force).

At the same time, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan has invited CM Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers for the Christmas celebrations held at Raj Bhavan.

