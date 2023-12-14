Sexy Photos: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Hot Curves In Sequin Backless Dress; Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor will make her South debut in the upcoming film Devara. The actress just posted a slew of steamy photographs to her Instagram account.

Janhvi Kapoor has a distinct fashion sense and an immaculate sense of style. The actress always manages to turn heads in traditional or ethnic attires as well as western gowns and dresses.

However, the actress' wardrobe has a special place for glittery and sequin outfits, as seen by her Instagram account. She just shared a slew of stunning photographs from her most recent session, and they quickly went viral.

Janhvi posed in a backless silver sequin gown and looked absolutely stunning. She showed off her curves while also showing off her strong eye make-up, which made her eyes seem exceptionally well-defined.

A gelled hairstyle, a dark lip colour, and heavy accessories completed her appearance. She was a complete vision to see, striking the perfect combination of elegance and grace.

In the meantime, Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut with the film Devara. On her birthday, she affirmed the same.

Speaking the same, she wrote,“It is finally happening. Can't wait to team up with my favourite Jr NTR,” accompanied by a red heart emoji in the caption.

Jr NTR responded to her post with,“Welcome on board, Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday ... Have a fantastic one.”

Janhvi recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the film's set on Instagram. It has gone viral in no time. In the picture, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue saree with a green blouse, and sporting kohl-rimmed eyes.

Her caption reads,“I miss the set, the team, and being Thangam,” along with the hashtag #Devara. Shikhar Pahariya, rumoured to be her boyfriend, commented,“Thangammmm,” in the post's comments section.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She is known for her roles in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, and GoodLuck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.