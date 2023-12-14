Kerala Govt Undertaking That Makes Jawan Rum In Trouble Over Lesser Quantity In Bottles

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvalla: A quantitative deficiency in a bottle of Jawan Rum led the Legal Metrology Department of Kerala to file a case against Thiruvalla Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited. Following an inspection, the Legal Metrology Net Content Unit registered a case. The report of the investigation will be submitted to the Thiruvalla court today.

During the inspection, there was found a shortage in the quantity of Jawan Rum in one-litre bottles. The Legal Metrology Department inspected due to a written complaint. A team of officials from Ernakulam inspected the facility for an hour on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Travancore Sugars and Chemicals rejected the legal metrology department's findings. They claimed that the allegation of shortage in quantity is baseless. Stating that each bottle is filled with the measurement device of the legal metrology department, the organization explained that it will face the case.

The Travancore Sugars and Chemicals is a government entity that manufactures Jawan Rum for the Beverages Corporation.

