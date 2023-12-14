'Salaar Part 1' Song 'Sooreede' Out: Prabhas-Starrer Emphases Strong Bonds On Friendship, Brotherhood

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Hombale Films is directed by Prashanth Neel and is generating a lot of excitement among fans and moviegoers, and everyone is looking forward to seeing the action spectacular. Audiences have been yearning to dive into the musical world of 'Salaar' since the announcement of the first song from the actioner, and today the creators have finally released it titled 'Sooreede' alias 'Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke'.

The poetic single reveals the emotional side of the much-anticipated film by highlighting the spirit of two best friends who are each other's strengths and faults. It also emphasizes the film's emotional dimension, implying that the film will be more than just an action story set against the backdrop of two best friends.

Director Prashanth Neel recently mentioned that his film is an emotional drama about two buddies. He said that 'Salaar Part 1' is a completely different world and the action is massive, and there are strong characters, but most importantly, it has an emotional story-the story of two friends and their journey into the Khansaar world. Giving further insights he said that he wanted to make an action-packed drama film with an emotional and friendship-driven story, and 'Salaar' has given him that opportunity.



About 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran co-star in 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' as do Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. Prabhas is said to be playing two characters in this flick.

The Censor Board has given it an A (adults only) rating. 'Salaar' will be released in theaters globally on December 22, 2023.