Google Maps Will Now Help You Save Fuel; Here’S How To Enable This Feature

For the majority of people, Google Maps is now the de facto navigation app. It can do a lot of things, such establishing navigation and scouting locations using Google Street View before going. It can even determine how popular a site is. Google keeps improving a very useful tool with additional features, which makes it even more entertaining to use.

The massive search engine is now developing a function that would let users conserve petrol. This function, which was previously limited to the US, Europe, and Canada, is now being extended to India, according to media reports.

Eco-friendly routing is the name of this function, which calculates fuel or energy consumption for specific routes based on the engine type of the car. Furthermore, Google states that when this function is enabled, it now takes fuel or energy economy into account in addition to suggesting the best routes that avoid traffic and bad road conditions.

As a result, you will receive two routes-the quickest and the most fuel-efficient, which might not be the same. Google Maps will only suggest the quickest route and disregard the fuel/energy-efficient alternative if you disable this function.

How to activate this feature?



Launch the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

You must tap either your beginning > Settings > Navigation settings or your profile image.

Scroll to "Route options" now. Select fuel-efficient routes to enable or disable environmentally friendly routing. Additionally, touch Engine type to select your engine type. Choose your engine type, then click "Done." You can pick between diesel and petrol (petrol) if your car has an internal combustion engine. Select hybrid if your automobile is one, or electric if it is an electric vehicle.

Google also notes that fuel efficiency depends on energy consumption for vehicles in your region, steepness of hills on your route, stop-and-go traffic patterns, and the types of roads.





