Parliament Security Breach: Eight Personnel Suspended By Lok Sabha Secretariat; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stunning turn of events within the hallowed halls of the Indian Parliament, a grave breach of security unfolded on Wednesday, shaking the core of the nation's legislative sanctum. On a day marked by the commemoration of a historic event, chaos erupted when two individuals disrupted proceedings by infiltrating the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, unleashing canisters of yellow smoke.

This breach led to the swift suspension of eight security personnel stationed at crucial access points on Thursday (December 14), including the entry gate and the Parliament House Entry Area. The intrusion, unprecedented in its nature, allowed a group of intruders to penetrate the Lower House during a vital session of the Winter Session.

Amid the chaos, four individuals not only ignited coloured smoke canisters but also resorted to slogan-chanting, causing an alarming disruption that reverberated both inside and outside the Parliament premises.

MPs and security personnel managed to overpower and detain the primary intruders, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who had brazenly leaped into the Lok Sabha chamber. Simultaneously, outside the parliamentary building, two others, Amol Shinde and Neelam, were apprehended for their involvement in protests.

In the aftermath of this breach, law enforcement officials swiftly detained five individuals linked to the security lapse. The gravity of the situation prompted the Home Ministry to launch a rigorous, high-level investigation. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief has been appointed to spearhead this crucial probe, aimed at unraveling the intricate details surrounding this breach.

This audacious incident unfolded amidst tightened security measures on account of the anniversary and preceding threats, notably one issued by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. However, authorities have not yet established a direct correlation between Pannun's warning and the breach.

The accused individuals, facing serious charges under anti-terror laws, are currently undergoing rigorous interrogation. Authorities are actively pursuing Lalit Jha, who absconded after filming crucial footage of the incident, in efforts to comprehensively address this alarming security lapse within the heart of the nation's democracy.