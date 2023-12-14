Federal Reserve retains interest rates steady, signaling potential departure from monetary policy

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, opted to keep interest rates unchanged, signaling a potential departure from the historic tightening of monetary policy. During a press conference following the last monetary policy meeting of the year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the discussion about reducing borrowing costs was now "under consideration," aligning with widespread expectations that borrowing costs could decrease in 2024.



Powell acknowledged the consensus within the Federal Reserve that the institution has taken sufficient measures, stating, "You see people not raising rates, it's because we think we've done enough." The focus, according to Powell, has shifted to the timing of a potential rate cut, a topic generating considerable discussion and contemplation among policymakers.



Out of 19 officials within the Federal Reserve, 17 anticipate lower interest rates by the end of 2024. The current average forecast suggests a decline of 0.75 percentage points from the current range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent. Powell's remarks and the prevailing sentiment within the Federal Reserve indicate a



shift in approach, suggesting a move away from the previously employed tightening of monetary policy.



The central theme in Powell's comments centered on the belief that the Federal Reserve has taken adequate steps to address the economic landscape. He emphasized that the next crucial consideration revolves around the timing of a potential rate cut, prompting ongoing discussions and reflections within the central bank.



Looking ahead, the consensus among Federal Reserve officials implies an expectation of lower interest rates by the conclusion of 2024. The projected decline of 0.75 percentage points from the current 5.25 to 5.50 percent range reflects a cautious approach to managing economic dynamics.

