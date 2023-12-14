Bengaluru: RTO Conduct Raids On Private School Buses Over Alleged Overcrowding Of Children

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Bengaluru conducted raids on several private school vehicles, citing overcrowding issues and rule violations. The crackdown targeted numerous buses operating for various private schools across the city.

Led by Shobha, the joint commissioner of the transport department, the operations were a response to reports of several private school vehicles ignoring all the regulations and carrying an excess number of children. These targeted attacks centred on hundreds of buses found in violation of transportation guidelines.

During the raids, officials raised concerns about safety violations, especially the transportation of a significant number of children in these private school vehicles. Reports indicated instances where schools were using buses and omni vehicles to pick up and drop off children, avoiding the established rules and regulations.

The Transport Department officials took immediate action, seizing buses and omnibuses found to be in violation of safety protocols and transport regulations. It is due to note that the inspections were concentrated around areas like Jayanagar and Electronic City, focusing on school buses in these vicinities.

The overarching concern raised by these operations is the compromised safety of children being transported in these vehicles. As a result, the Transport Department continues its stringent inspections of various school buses, aiming to ensure compliance with safety standards and transportation regulations.