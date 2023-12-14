Sabarimala: TN Government Aims To Ensure Adequate Facilities For Pilgrims From Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Kerala government to ensure adequate facilities for pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala from Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu raised the demand during the Chief Secretary level discussions. The Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shivadas Meena spoke to Kerala Chief Secretary as per the order from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu government said in a press release that the action is based on reports that pilgrims are suffering without basic facilities and security at Sabarimala. The press release emphasized that Kerala has assured to provide sufficient facilities. The incident of a girl from Salem collapsing and dying at Sabarimala, with pilgrims enduring extended waits for darshan, gained attention in Tamil Nadu. The involvement of Stalin is credited for prompting intervention and addressing the concerns surrounding the incident.

The stone pillars set up for the pathinettam padi(18TH step) roof construction are hindering police efforts to facilitate pilgrim movement. The Pathanamthitta district police chief reported the issue to the Devaswom Board. This revelation comes amid criticism from the Devaswom Board, accusing the police of sluggishness in guiding pilgrims through the 18th step. The conflicting statements highlight challenges in coordination and infrastructure during the pilgrimage at Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has announced to roll out a special train between Chennai and Kottayam for four days. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains will be operated between Chennai Central- Kottayam via Salem, Erode, and Podanur to cater to the extra rush of traffic given Sabarimala pilgrimage season.



The Vande Bharat Sabari Special train will have stops at Chennai Central, Katpadi, Salem, Erode, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, and Kottayam.

Meanwhile, the High Court said that the current situation and uncontrolled crowding at Sabarimala were not expected. The High Court Devaswom Bench assessed that such situations could have been avoided and reiterated the need for special attention in the case of women and children. The court directed that entry to Sabarimala should be arranged accordingly. Those who come without a virtual queue and spot booking should not be allowed to attend. Spot booking is mostly done by Malayalis.



