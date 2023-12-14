'Her Father Will Kill Him...': Mother Of Vandiperiyar Rape Victim Burst Out At Court After Verdict

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: The mother and family members of a six-year-old girl, who was raped and killed in Vandiperiyar expressed anger after the court verdict. The court acquitted the accused. Judge V Manju of Kattappana Fast Track court pronounced the verdict acquitting the accused.

The verdict was delivered two years after the filing of the charge sheet. Upon hearing the judgment, the girl's mother and other family members broke into tears in court, expressing a mix of emotions, including anger. Witnesses were unable to console the emotional family members who reacted strongly to both the court's decision and the judge. The courtroom witnessed dramatic scenes following the announcement of the verdict.

The child's mother said " He tortured and killed my daughter. I had given food to my daughter, and at that time he came and killed my daughter. She was born after 14 years of marriage. What justice has been done? Don't you have children too? What kind of justice did you get? If this incident happened to your daughter, would you spare him? We will not leave him. Her father will kill the murderer of our daughter and will go to jail."



The family members alleged that the judge is not a woman and she has taken money from the accused for leaving him. The family members angrily said that they would not let him live happily.

The court acquitted the accused by stating that the prosecution could not prove the murder and rape. The child's father had earlier demanded that the accused be given a death sentence. The father had said that the police and the prosecution had cooperated well during the trial and believed that the newly appointed judge had studied the case well. Meanwhile, after the acquittal of the accused, the defendant demanded a re-investigation to find the real accused in the case. The defense lawyer told the media that the innocent young man was jailed as a trial prisoner for two years and that he would demand a real re-investigation in the case. Meanwhile, the prosecution is looking at the possibility of appealing the verdict.

