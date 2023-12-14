'Ignoble Misconduct': Trinamool's Derek O'brien Suspended After Face-Off With Rajya Sabha Chairman

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The corridors of Indian parliamentary proceedings witnessed intense scenes as Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien faced suspension from the Rajya Sabha due to what was termed as "ignoble misconduct" during a confrontation with the House Chairman amidst the uproar over the Lok Sabha security breach.

The day's session commenced with opposition MPs clamoring for discussion on the Parliament security breach, marching into the Well of the House and presenting 28 notices seeking to suspend the day's business. However, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed these appeals, inciting a fervent escalation of protest by the opposition MPs. They demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response, prompting a stern reprimand from Dhankhar, who decried the conduct as a breach of parliamentary rules.

Parliament Security Breach: 'Clear Intelligence failure at all echelons'

In the midst of the fervor, Derek O'Brien, a Trinamool Congress MP, made his way near the Chair, gesturing emphatically and intensifying the commotion.

Chairman Dhankhar singled out O'Brien, directing him to vacate the House in adherence to parliamentary protocol. When the Chair explicitly names an individual, it is customary for that person to withdraw from the day's proceedings.

Expressing strong disapproval, Dhankhar accused Derek O'Brien of displaying defiance towards the Chair, branding it as a serious breach of parliamentary decorum. Consequently, the Upper House unanimously passed a resolution to suspend O'Brien for the duration of the ongoing session, marking a rare and impactful disciplinary action within the parliamentary sphere.

Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details

This incident unfolded in the wake of a significant security breach in the Lok Sabha on the solemn anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. During Zero Hour, two individuals infiltrated the chamber from the public gallery, releasing yellow gas from canisters and vocalizing slogans before being subdued by a group of vigilant MPs.

The suspension of Derek O'Brien adds a unique dimension to the charged atmosphere in Indian parliamentary proceedings, underlining the gravity attached to maintaining decorum and adhering to the established rules of engagement within this esteemed democratic institution.