Aditya Roy Kapur Confirms Not Being Part Of 'Aashiqui 3', Says Kartik Aaryan Is 'Ideal' Choice

While Aditya Roy Kapur wowed everyone with his performance in Aashiqui 2, it is believed that Kartik Aaryan will star in the third installment of the franchise. 'The Night Manager' actor appeared on the most recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8' and stated that Kartik is 'ideal' for the role. He also stated that there was no way he could have made a reappearance in Part 3 of Anurag Basu's musical.

Aditya Roy Kapur on Kartik Aaryan in 'Aashiqui 3'

Aditya explained that there was no way he could be in the third part as in the second part, his character went for a long swim and did not return. So he feels like it's great that he died in the film and the fact that he cannot return now. "He'll haunt Kartik Aaryan," Karan said jokingly. Aditya responded, "Yeah, he's hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He's the villain."

About 'Aashiqui'

'Aashiqui', starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, was released in theaters in July 1990. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starred in the film's sequel which was released in April of 2013. Kartik Aaryan has revealed that the third installment of the franchise will be released in September 2022. Kartik Aaryan is said to be planning a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan for 'Aashiqui 3'. A formal confirmation still awaits for this news.

Professional front

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he will be seen in a Dharma production film which will be released on August 15, 2023.

