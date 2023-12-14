Year Ender 2023: 7 Most Searched Memes On Google In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As we approach the conclusion of the year, let's explore the compilation of the most widely searched memes in India that captivated the nation and held everyone's attention.

The Bhupinder Jogi meme gained popularity in October and November. In the viral clip, amusingly repeats his own name when asked about the places he visited in the US.

The meme featuring Jasmeen Kaur became a viral sensation on the internet, with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh participating in the trend.

Serbian singer Teya Dora's "Moye More" playfully transformed into "Moye Moye on the internet," humorously illustrating relatable heartbreaks in online scenarios.

The 'Aayein' meme originated from a small village interview where someone comically responded with a confused expression and a playful "aayein" when asked a question by a reporter.

Derived from a scene in the Tamil movie "Aayitha Ezhutu," this meme has recently gained internet popularity, with numerous media influencers participating in the trend.

A trend began when a social media post humorously declared "Ohio will be eliminated" on a bus board. It let to sharing quirky photos and videos with captions like "only in Ohio."

The Boys meme originated from the American web series "The Boys." Men widely employed this meme to portray themselves in "cool" or impressive situations.