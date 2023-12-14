Oneplus Community Sale Is LIVE! Oneplus Nord CE 3 To Oneplus 10 Pro & More; Check Out Top Offers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) OnePlus Community Sale is live on the company's website with deals and discounts on a range of products from the firm.

Ahead of the debut of the OnePlus 12 in India and global markets in January, the company has discounted the price of its older handset, the OnePlus 10 Pro.

During the current deal, you can also save money on the OnePlus Nord CE 3, the OnePlus Pad, the company's first tablet, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, which was introduced in India in March 2022 for Rs. 66,999, is currently being sold by the business at a discounted price of Rs. 61,999 as part of an ongoing community sale. Nonetheless, the promotion is only available to customers who pay for the smartphone using OneCard (for credit card and debit card purchases) or ICICI Bank (for credit card and debit/credit EMI transactions) cards. The phone boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that can support up to 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It has three 48-megapixel back cameras and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Pad, which debuted in April of this year with a price tag of Rs. 37,999, is now available for Rs. 35,499 on the company's website. According to the company's website, you may also use the same ICICI Bank and OneCard cards mentioned above to reduce the price of the goods by Rs. 5,000. This tablet has a 144Hz display, a 9,150mAh battery that can be charged at 67W via a USB Type-C connector, and a Dimensity 9000 CPU that can be combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3, which was originally priced at Rs. 26,999, is presently available for purchase at Rs. 24,999 if you're searching for a midrange smartphone. Additionally, the business is providing an immediate 2,000 rupee discount on OneCard and ICICI Bank card transactions that qualify. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an 880W SuperVOOC fast charging capable 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 782G CPU.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which were formerly listed at Rs. 11,999, are now available for Rs. 8,999 from OnePlus. By using the ICICI Bank and OneCard credit cards-which were previously mentioned-you may additionally save Rs. 1,000 on the wireless earphones. With the supplied case, these TWS earphones have up to 39 hours of listening time, a dual driver configuration tuned by Dynaudio with up to 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and compatibility for both wired and wireless charging.

According to a poster posted by OnePlus, you may take advantage of the current discounts and deals on the business' website through the end of the week. In order to get your new smartphone, tablet, or TWS headset for less money, you may also trade in your previous smartphone. Additionally, these things will cost less if you use the above-mentioned cards to finish your transaction.