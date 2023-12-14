               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kashmir: 18 Sheep Killed, 25 Injured In Bear Attack


12/14/2023 4:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 14 (IANS) Eighteen sheep were killed while 25 were injured in a nocturnal bear attack in north Kashmir's district Bandipora.

Officials said that the incident took place in Chak Arsalan Khan village of Bandipora district.

They said that the field staff of the local wildlife protection department is on the spot to trap and relocate the bear.

--IANS

sq/dan

MENAFN14122023000231011071ID1107594162

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search