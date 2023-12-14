Kashmir: 18 Sheep Killed, 25 Injured In Bear Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 14 (IANS) Eighteen sheep were killed while 25 were injured in a nocturnal bear attack in north Kashmir's district Bandipora.
Officials said that the incident took place in Chak Arsalan Khan village of Bandipora district.
They said that the field staff of the local wildlife protection department is on the spot to trap and relocate the bear.
--IANS
sq/dan
MENAFN14122023000231011071ID1107594162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.