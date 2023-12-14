South African high court launches probe into allegations of irregularities in laws governing selection of kaZwelithini as King of the Zulu

(MENAFN) A South African high court has mandated President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the traditional customary laws governing the selection of Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini as the King of the Zulu people. The court's directive follows a recent ruling that declared the South African government's recognition of Misuzulu as the heir to the Zulu throne in 2023 as unlawful.



Misuzulu, aged 49, ascended to the position of monarch over the more than ten million Zulu people predominantly residing in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal. This followed the passing of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, in March 2021, who had ruled as the head of the country's richest and most influential traditional monarchy for over five decades. The succession process faced a protracted dispute among siblings, leading to a delayed coronation for 15 months.



Despite President Ramaphosa officially recognizing Misuzulu as the new king in October last year, several of Misuzulu's siblings challenged the legitimacy of the selection process. The legal challenge, spearheaded by his older brother, Prince Simakade, sought to overturn the presidential recognition, alleging that Misuzulu was not the rightful heir to the throne.



The dispute centers on the late King Zwelithini's will, which reportedly designated Misuzulu as the king, naming his third wife as regent. The court criticized President Ramaphosa for not initiating an inquiry into the legitimacy of the king's appointment when disputes within the royal house first surfaced. The ruling underscores the importance of adhering to customary laws and traditions in the selection of traditional leaders, especially in a nation with a rich cultural heritage like South Africa.



As the legal proceedings unfold, the Zulu kingdom finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with questions of legitimacy and adherence to cultural norms in the selection of its traditional leaders. The court-ordered investigation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing succession saga, raising broader discussions about the intersection of tradition, law, and governance in South Africa's diverse cultural landscape.



