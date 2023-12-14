Niger gets ready to make debut in international crude oil market

(MENAFN) Niger, one of Africa's landlocked nations, is gearing up to make its debut in the global crude oil market as it plans to commence international crude oil exports next month, according to reports from the country's military government. The crude oil, produced by Niger, is being transported through the recently inaugurated Niger-Benin crude pipeline to a port in neighboring Benin. Operated by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the 1,980-kilometer pipeline provides Niger with a crucial outlet to the international market, marking a significant economic milestone for one of the world's poorest nations.



The pipeline, inaugurated in November, is set to facilitate the export of 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Niger's crude oil. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of Niger's military government, stated that the country will receive 25.4 percent of the revenue generated from the exports.



With the filling of storage tanks in the port of Cotonou expected to be completed by January, Niger is poised to enter the commercialization phase, embarking on a new chapter of economic development.



Niger currently operates a domestic oil refinery with a capacity of 20,000 bpd, primarily catering to the domestic fuel market and exporting a portion of its production to neighboring Nigeria.



However, the military government envisions a shift toward greater self-sufficiency by refining more oil locally and reducing dependence on imported fuel. Tchiani revealed plans for the construction of a second refinery, emphasizing the goal of processing Nigerien crude on home soil, with support from external partners.



The move towards international crude oil exports and increased local refining reflects Niger's ambition to derive more significant benefits from its natural resources. As the country embraces this economic transformation, the partnership with China and the new pipeline infrastructure play pivotal roles in shaping Niger's trajectory in the global energy market.





