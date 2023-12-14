British economy contracts by 0.3 percent in October, surpassing anticipations

(MENAFN) The official data released on Wednesday revealed a more significant economic contraction than anticipated for the British economy in October. The 0.3 percent decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surpassed market expectations of a milder 0.1 percent decrease. This economic downturn was attributed to declines in construction, industry, and service activities, as reported by the Office for National Statistics. The announcement comes on the eve of the Bank of England's decision on interest rates.



In September, the economy experienced a modest 0.2 percent increase, making October's contraction even more unexpected. The Office for National Statistics highlighted that the economy remained stagnant in the three months leading up to October. The most substantial contributor to the decline was the services sector, particularly in information technology, legal companies, and film production, all of which witnessed a downturn following several robust months. Darren Morgan, the director of economic statistics at the Bureau, noted that adverse weather conditions exacerbated the widespread decline in industry and construction.



British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt issued a warning, linking the economic slowdown to a series of measures taken by the Bank of England to raise interest rates. These measures, aimed at curbing inflation, were noted to have adversely impacted economic activity across various sectors. The unexpected economic contraction in October underscores the challenges faced by policymakers in balancing inflation concerns with sustaining economic growth.

MENAFN14122023000045015682ID1107594157