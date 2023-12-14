Restrictions strengthening Russia-India economic relations

(MENAFN) The complex geopolitical landscape and international sanctions against Russia have spurred the creation of novel supply and payment mechanisms, as highlighted by Aleksandr Rybas, the head of the Russian Trade Representative Office in India. In a recent interview with TASS, Rybas emphasized that global supply chains, payment systems, and multinational projects have been significantly impacted by geopolitical tensions. However, he noted that these challenges have become catalysts for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Russia and India.



Rybas outlined that Indian companies, in response to the altered geopolitical environment, are actively exploring new opportunities in the Russian market, particularly in sectors that opened up after the exit of Western companies. Despite facing obstacles, the trade relationship between the two nations has witnessed dynamic growth in 2022 and 2023, showcasing an upward trend.



The evolving cooperation encompasses a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, energy, banking, finance, customs, transport, logistics, education, and humanitarian efforts. Additionally, both countries are expanding collaboration in emerging fields such as oil extraction, pharmaceuticals, chemical and food industries, and diamond processing.



Rybas highlighted the crucial role of the trade mission in India, actively assisting Russian companies in identifying Indian suppliers for sought-after products in Russia, primarily raw materials, equipment, and components. The multifaceted cooperation extends beyond traditional sectors and reflects a strategic effort to diversify and strengthen economic ties.



The investment landscape also showcases the robust partnership, with Indian investments in Russia reaching approximately USD14 billion and Russian capital expenditures in India totaling USD16 billion. This growing economic collaboration signifies a resilience to geopolitical challenges and a commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations in the face of evolving global dynamics.



