Huge security violation in Indian Parliament on annual memory of terrorist assault

(MENAFN) In a significant security lapse on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack, two intruders stormed the Indian Parliament on Wednesday during an ongoing session of the Lok Sabha. The breach occurred as an individual jumped into the parliament from a visitors' gallery, followed by another, who released an unidentified "yellow gas" using canisters. The assailants were swiftly subdued by members of parliament, leading to the suspension of proceedings until the afternoon.



The incident coincides with the solemn commemoration of the December 13, 2001, terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament, which claimed the lives of nine people, including several policemen. On the anniversary morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top political leaders paid tributes to the victims at India's old parliament building.



The breach follows a recent threat issued by United States-based Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is central to an ongoing case investigated both in the US and India related to an alleged foiled murder plot against him orchestrated by New Delhi. Although the authenticity of a video shared by Indian media outlets cannot be independently confirmed, Pannun purportedly issued a threat, stating that the Indian government's attempt to "kill" him would be met with a response on December 13 that would shake "the very foundation" of the parliament.



As authorities detain the attackers and investigate the security lapse, the incident raises concerns about the vulnerability of parliamentary security on this historically significant day, prompting a reassessment of security measures to prevent future breaches.







