India changes stance on Gaza

(MENAFN) In a notable shift from its previous stance, India voted in favor of a resolution presented at Tuesday's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



This move is perceived as a departure from India's earlier decision in October when it abstained from voting on a Jordanian resolution seeking a humanitarian truce, citing its "zero-tolerance policy" on terrorism.



Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, addressed the complex dynamics of the Middle East conflict during her remarks on the vote, emphasizing the multifaceted challenges. She pointed to the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, expressing concern for the hostages taken during that incident. Kamboj also highlighted the "enormous humanitarian crisis" and the significant loss of civilian lives as compelling reasons for India's evolving position.



Reiterating India's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, Kamboj welcomed the international community's ability to find common ground to address the pressing challenges in the region. India joined 153 countries in voting for the resolution, introduced by the Arab Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The resolution not only calls for an immediate ceasefire but also advocates for the protection of civilians in accordance with international law and the release of hostages taken from Israel by Hamas.



This shift in India's voting pattern underscores the nation's nuanced approach to the evolving situation in the Middle East and its recognition of the need for diplomatic solutions to address the complex challenges in the region.





